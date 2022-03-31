Advertisement

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry resigns from office

Nebraska representative was convicted of felonies in a federal court in California March 24
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s (R-Neb.) name has been removed from his office door, an official sign marking his departure from the U.S House of Representatives.

Thursday is the nine-term congressman’s last day in office. He resigned after being convicted of several felonies related to an FBI investigation into illegal campaign contributions.

In a relatively quick turn of events, Fortenberry announced in October he was being indicted. He faced a jury trial earlier this month, was convicted, and announced his resignation, effective April 1st.

His seat will now sit empty until the governor holds a special election.

Lt. Gov Mike Foley, who publicly endorsed Fortenberry and supported him throughout, says he was saddened by the recent events.

“I think Jeff’s going to come back in a big way,” said Foley. “After such a successful career in government and politics to have it end this way, is just such a great tragedy.”

Since the deadline to withdraw has passed, Fortenberry remains on the ballot for the primary election in May. Georgetown University political expert Mark Rom says, it’s unlikely he’ll win but this may not mark the end of the convicted congressman’s career.

“Sometimes the voters are willing to give politicians a second chance, if they believe that the politician is actually remorseful and if they believe that the politician will sin no more,” said Rom. “That’s certainly possible; it depends on how Fortenberry plays this.”

Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau reached out to Congressman Fortenberry for an interview. He declined the request.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised

Latest News

U.S.S. Sioux City
U.S. Navy budget proposal would decommission U.S.S. Sioux City, 23 other ships
A photo of Jason Ravnsborg's vehicle following the Sept. 12 crash. Officials say the photograph...
State releases Ravnsborg impeachment investigative reports
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, right.
Nebraska, Iowa sending retired law-enforcement equipment to Ukraine
Fallout from impeachment billboard campaign continues
AG’s Office to investigate billboards targeting impeachment committee members
Iowa election board discusses objections to the upcoming ballots across the state.
Candidate objection in Iowa Senate District 3 denied by election board