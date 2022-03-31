End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s the end of an era in Remsen, Iowa. After 64 years running the town’s service station, Dennis Schorg, owner of Schorg’s Service and Repair, is retiring.

Schorg has been keeping the cars of Remsen running for 64 years. He started working in this service station when he was in high school when his father bought the place in 1958.

“He thought that us two boys, my brother, thought we were running around too much,” he said. “So he opened the station up, so we’d have something to do.”

64 years of “something to do,” it turns out.

He said it’s been steady business over all those years, with loyal customers. He adds that even on the home stretch, he still has plenty to do. Asked if he’s sure the town will let him retire, the 81-year-old Schorg says with a laugh, “I don’t know if they are or not!”

“I don’t even know the last time he did take a vacation,” said Abby Sparr, Dennis’ granddaughter.

Over the years, Schorg’s kids, their kids and countless town kids have worked at Schorg’s Service Station. For many, this was their first lesson in changing a tire or changing oil. Randy Ortmann of Remsen says when he got out of high school he went to work at Schorg’s for 20 years.

“Well, I ain’t gonna say he taught me everything I know, but he taught me a lot,” said Ortmann.

Schorg’s is much more than just a service station. In Remsen, it’s something of a community hangout.

“Just about every day there’s about four or five of us stop in here to have a few words and decide when we’re going to go fishing,” said Marvin Pottebaum, a friend of Schorg and customer since 1977.

Asked why there are so many guys hanging around in the shop, granddaughter Abby Sparr explained with a laugh, “They’re just talking. They do this every single day!”

“He’s a great guy,” said Ryan Hajek, a customer who on this day was having some minor work done on his vehicle. “Always has a smile on his face and always helps you when he can.”

Dennis is sentimental about ending the long run at the place that bears his family name.

“I am. I really am,” he said with a laugh. “Yeah.”

But truth be told, he is looking forward to not going to work for once. When asked what he’ll miss most about the job, he said with a laugh and without any hesitation, “Probably not a lot!”

For Schorg, the future now holds a lot less shop work and a lot more fishing. He’s has sold his shop to a new owner who plans to keep it running.

Folks in Remsen plan to throw a retirement party for Dennis on April 9 at Connor’s Lounge and all are invited to come help Dennis celebrate.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.