Meints molding minds off the field

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLSTEIN, IA (KTIV) -When he’s not helping the Sioux City Bandits win massive games, Braden Meints is molding young minds as a PE and Fitness teacher for the Ridge View School District

“I found out early on that my job on this world was to impact kids lives,” said Bandits Utility Player Braden Meints. “Just by either being a positive role model, or coaching them, or you know just teaching them how to be people.”

Meints has had his fair share of adversity after beginning to lose his hair at a young age -- and he hopes that his students will be able to fully understand his lessons

“Kids aren’t always the nicest, and I’m trying to teach them the ways to be nice. So you might see a couple times where I take a kid off to the side and talk to them,” said Meints. “Especially the younger groups because they’re all so competitive. It’s a fun way to teach them how to be a human being.”

Some days are better than others when it comes to teaching, but when Meints makes a breakthrough with a student, it’s the best feeling in the world.

“When you see the lightbulb. That happened, I wanna say it was on Friday afternoon I had a kid who was just like, that’s why you’ve been telling me that...Okay I see it now, I get it,” said Meints. “Hopefully moving forward, I won’t have anymore issues with that kind of stuff going on with that particular student, and hopefully he can start to help his friends see the same thing.”

But it’s not just teaching students right from wrong that makes this job worth it, it’s being a mentor and friend to his older students who are getting ready to jet off to their next adventures and seeing them thrive like he did.

“It’s a fun relationship to have because they know that I know what they’re going through, and I went through a lot,” said Meints. So helping them through those situations especially mentally and emotionally, is a blessing.”

