North Sioux City receives $17M grant for Northshore Drive realignment project

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - North Sioux City has announced they have received a multi-million dollar grant for an upcoming road realignment project.

The $17 million grant will fund the Northshore Drive realignment project. The purpose of the project is to alleviate traffic congestion and safety issues by creating an additional road north of Northshore Drive. The hope is that the addition will improve traffic flow and provide a safer commute for those coming to North Sioux City and the Dakota Valley School District.

Northshore Drive runs right by the Dakota Valley high school and the elementary school.

“This project will allow us to address long-standing traffic congestion and safety concerns on Northshore Drive while at the same time allowing the city to put in place the infrastructure necessary for future expansion.,” City Administrator Eric Christensen said in a press release.

The funding was approved as part of a $1.5 trillion federal appropriations bill.

