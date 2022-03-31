Advertisement

Officials: 2 killed when semi crashes on I-80 in Nebraska

SCENE VIDEO: I-80 crash near Milford exit
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people were killed in a crash on I-80 west of Lincoln Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the Milford exit (MM 381) in Seward County around 3:15 a.m.

According to the Seward County Sheriff’s Office, a tractor-trailer heading westbound lost control and overturned. The two people in the vehicle died at the scene of the crash. The names of the victims will be released at a later date.

Authorities said road conditions likely contributed to the crash. Nebraska 511 showed the section of the road was covered in ice at the time of the crash.

Images from the scene showed a semitrailer with a UPS logo in the median with heavy damage. A large number of boxes were also strewn across the median.

Westbound I-80 was closed for a couple of hours following the crash.

The accident is being investigated by the Seward County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol. Milford Police Department, Seward Police Department, and Milford Fire & Rescue responded to the crash.

