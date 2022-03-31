Sioux City city council member ‘in disbelief’ over U.S.S Sioux City news

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City city Council Member Dan Moore told KTIV the news of the USS Sioux City possibly being decommissioned came as a shock.

The ship’s namesake city has hosted crew members in the last few years, most recently at the 2021 Siouxland Chamber Dinner according to Moore.

As for Moore, he said he’s been involved with the ship in many ways. He pointed out, the city has stayed involved with the ship and its crew by sending letters and cards to boost morale.

Moore said having the USS Sioux City bare the city’s name comes with a large amount of pride.

“It’s something we worked very, very hard to obtain the commissioning of that ship to put it in the namesake of Sioux City,” said Council Member Moore. “When we were in Annapolis four years ago for the commissioning, it was truly a partnership between the city of Sioux City and the US Navy. And it was a great partnership and will continue to be that great partnership.”

Moore said he understands the funding may not be possible but would like to learn more about if there is anything the city can do to keep the naval ship commissioned.

