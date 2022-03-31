Advertisement

Sioux City city council member ‘in disbelief’ over U.S.S Sioux City news

The U.S. Navy plans to decommission the ship under the FY 2023 budget proposal
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City city Council Member Dan Moore told KTIV the news of the USS Sioux City possibly being decommissioned came as a shock.

The ship’s namesake city has hosted crew members in the last few years, most recently at the 2021 Siouxland Chamber Dinner according to Moore.

As for Moore, he said he’s been involved with the ship in many ways. He pointed out, the city has stayed involved with the ship and its crew by sending letters and cards to boost morale.

Moore said having the USS Sioux City bare the city’s name comes with a large amount of pride.

“It’s something we worked very, very hard to obtain the commissioning of that ship to put it in the namesake of Sioux City,” said Council Member Moore. “When we were in Annapolis four years ago for the commissioning, it was truly a partnership between the city of Sioux City and the US Navy. And it was a great partnership and will continue to be that great partnership.”

Moore said he understands the funding may not be possible but would like to learn more about if there is anything the city can do to keep the naval ship commissioned.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised

Latest News

He spoke with KTIV News 4 on Wednesday.
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley says meat processors work as a monopoly
Sioux City church holding donation event to help Ukrainian refugees
The "donate life" flag is raised.
St. Luke’s raises ‘donate life’ flag
SNAP benefits end for Iowans April 1st, food banks preparing