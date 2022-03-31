Advertisement

Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

According to the company, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy, reduced fat chunky and creamy peanut butter blended with plant based protein are being recalled due to the possibility some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The affected jars of peanut butter were shipped to 18 states, and all retailers have been properly notified.

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated with this recall.

Check the top of the jar for the following recalled code dates:

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If your jar has a different “BEST IF USED BY” date than what is listed, it is not part of the recall.

Impacted jars of peanut butter can be returned to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here is a picture of the moose we were previously given by Braden Hansen of Elevated Aerial...
Moose seen wandering around northwest Iowa dies
Back on New Year's Day, McClain Schilling found his 2005 Land Rover parked outside his house...
Man finds U-Haul truck on top of his SUV, insurance company not paying for damages
Police sirens
One person has died following an accident north of Hull, Iowa
Sioux City police found a 16-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds at the corner of 16th Street...
Sioux City police: Teenager sent to hospital after shooting, suspect still at large
U.S.S. Sioux City
U.S. Navy budget proposal would decommission U.S.S. Sioux City, 23 other ships

Latest News

A recent study found that ivermectin does not reduce the risk of COVID hospitalizations.
Ivermectin does not prevent COVID-19 hospitalization, study finds
Firefighters are working to contain a wildfire near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Crews work to contain Tennessee wildfire
David Lidstone, 81, speaks with reporters during an interview on Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in...
Hermit ‘River Dave’ a no-show at disputed woodlot hearing, faces fines
There are several reasons why there is a cat food shortage in the U.S.
Professor explains why there is a cat food shortage