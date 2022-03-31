Advertisement

SNAP benefits end for Iowans April 1st, food banks preparing

By Hailey Barrus
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Food banks across the state of Iowa are preparing for an increase in visitors. That’s because pre-pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits return on April 1.

The Iowa Department of Human Services said SNAP benefits were increased by a minimum of $95 a month, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, to address food insecurity. According to the DHS, in 2022, nearly 141,000 households were getting SNAP assistance.

With SNAP benefits decreasing, the Food Bank of Siouxland is preparing for an increase in families utilizing the food bank to put food on the table.

“Through work with retailers, manufacturers, and donors we are increasing how much money we are spending on food to get more product in the warehouse so it is here and ready to help families,” said Jake Wanderscheid, executive director of the Food Bank of Siouxland.

In spite of inflation and supply chain issues, pantries across Iowa are still stocking up.

