Some sun Friday before our next shower chance moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds were slowly moving to the east today as temperatures spent another day well below average for this time of yer.

The clearing will continue this evening leaving us mostly clear tonight with lows getting chilly in the low 20s.

Friday will start with sunshine, although by the afternoon clouds will be on the increase and by late in the day some rain showers will start to move in from the west with highs in the upper 50s.

A little light snow will have a chance of mixing in with the rain showers Friday night with lows in the low 30s.

Sunshine will return again by Saturday and high will start to respond as we make it into the upper 50s.

More clouds move right back in on Sunday and we’ll see chance of some light rain showers with highs near 60 degrees.

Could we see another mid-week system next week for the third week in a row?

