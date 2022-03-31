St. Luke’s raises ‘donate life’ flag

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - At UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s, a special flag was raised Thursday.

In honor of “donate life” month, which starts April 1, the hospital raised a “donate life” flag that officials hope will spark a conversation around organ donation.

At a press conference, hospital staff heard from the Iowa Donor Network and an Iowan whose son donated his organs when he died at just 21 years old. That decision was made before Ben Lewman was just 16 years old.

“They are here for you and it is not a cold and harsh process. It is very warm and very loving. And you will never ever forget the support and the love you felt through that process,” said Amy Lewman.

There are several ways to sign-up for organ donation, but one of the most common is checking the donor box when renewing your driver’s license.

