Around Siouxland: Le Mars Community Theatre “Laughter on the 23rd Floor”

By KTIV Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Le Mars Community Theatre is having some comedy for their next production.

Laughter on the 23rd Floor is a show to laugh and enjoy with friends and family. It takes place in the changing times of the 1950s.

Le Mars Community Theatre “Laughter on the 23rd Floor” will be shown on April 4 through April 10 at the Postal Playhouse in Le Mars, Iowa.

If you need any information, you can visit their website here, or give them a call at (712) 546-5788.

