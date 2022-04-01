Bird flu confirmed in Cherokee and Osceola Counties

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - State and federal Ag officials have confirmed two more positive cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in northwest Iowa.

Officials say the virus was found in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Osceola County and in a commercial turkey flock in Cherokee County.

Flock owners should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds and report sick birds or unusual deaths to state and federal officials. Biosecurity resources and best practices are available at iowaagriculture.gov/biosecurity.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections in birds do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. It remains safe to eat poultry products.

