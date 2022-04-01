Advertisement

Construction to begin for Stone Park Blvd on April 4

After previously repaving the road up to Hamilton Blvd, the city of Sioux City will now focus...
After previously repaving the road up to Hamilton Blvd, the city of Sioux City will now focus on the remaining portion of Stone Park Blvd.(City of Sioux City)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city of Sioux City is preparing for reconstruction on the remaining portion of Stone Park Boulevard.

After previously repairing the road up to Hamilton Boulevard, the city is now moving its focus to the stretch from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road. The construction begins on April 4 and will take place in three separate stages. It is expected to be fully complete by the end of the 2023 construction season.

Along with the road and sidewalk, the city will also install new water, storm and sanitary sewer lines to replace the originals, which are no longer proper for use.

Sections of the road will remain open until the specific stages are underway.

Locals who live on Stone Park will be able to park on neighboring roads. In spite of the inconvenience, Sioux City engineering department says the response from residents is largely positive.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
After 64 years of running Schorg's Service & Repair in Remsen, Iowa, Dennis Schorg is finally...
End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring

Latest News

Casino-resort held ceremony Friday.
WinnaVegas celebrates 30 years
Future Track
Shower possibilities exist this evening and again on Sunday
WinnaVegas employees prepare to cut a ribbon celebrating 30 years of operation.
WinnaVegas Casino Resort celebrates 30 years
Sioux City Bandits visit St. Paul's Lutheran Schools
February 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ryan Smith