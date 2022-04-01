Construction to begin for Stone Park Blvd on April 4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The city of Sioux City is preparing for reconstruction on the remaining portion of Stone Park Boulevard.

After previously repairing the road up to Hamilton Boulevard, the city is now moving its focus to the stretch from West Clifton Avenue to Broken Kettle Road. The construction begins on April 4 and will take place in three separate stages. It is expected to be fully complete by the end of the 2023 construction season.

Along with the road and sidewalk, the city will also install new water, storm and sanitary sewer lines to replace the originals, which are no longer proper for use.

Sections of the road will remain open until the specific stages are underway.

Locals who live on Stone Park will be able to park on neighboring roads. In spite of the inconvenience, Sioux City engineering department says the response from residents is largely positive.

