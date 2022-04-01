February 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Ryan Smith
Published: Apr. 1, 2022
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City West High School senior Ryan Smith has been named the February 2022 Rotary Club Student of the Month.
Smith is a Special Olympics volunteer and is a member of the Spanish National Honor Society. He is a 4-year varsity baseball player, who won 2021 West High School Pitcher of the Year, and was 2021 All-Conference in baseball.
