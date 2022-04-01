Increasing cloud cover with some late day showers moving in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We cleared out overnight and, with light winds, temperatures have fallen to near 20 degrees.

Clouds will be increasing through the morning as our next system moves in.

It does look like we will stay dry until the late afternoon, when a few showers start to develop in western Siouxland.

Before the rain starts, temperatures will manage to climb up into the 50s for highs with lighter winds than we have seen over the past few days.

The evening hours give us the best chance for some wet weather as the showers should wrap up between midnight and dawn.

Most of us end up between a tenth and a quarter of an inch with more as you move south and east.

The weekend keeps some mild temperatures around with sunshine for Saturday but another chance for showers on Sunday.

More on what to expect through the weekend today on News 4.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.