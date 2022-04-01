Advertisement

January 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Aphraditie Hancock

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month Aphraditie Hancock from Sioux City North High School.

Aphraditie is captain of the cross country team and was a cross country academic all-state recipient. She’s also the student coucil vice president, an active member of the multicultural club and has volunteered for the CROP WALK and Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon.

