January 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Aphraditie Hancock

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University the Rotary Club of Sioux City Student of the Month Aphraditie Hancock from Sioux City North High School.

Aphraditie is captain of the cross country team and was a cross country academic all-state recipient. She’s also the student coucil vice president, an active member of the multicultural club and has volunteered for the CROP WALK and Children’s Miracle Network Dance Marathon.

