Man found guilty of raping, impregnating 11-year-old girl

Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in...
Gregory Hickman, 29, was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.(Shelby County Jail)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) - A Tennessee man was convicted Thursday of raping and impregnating an 11-year-old girl in 2016.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s office, it took the jury less than 20 minutes to find Gregory Hickman, 29, guilty of raping a child.

According to testimony this week, the child’s mother said that in October 2016, she noticed her daughter’s stomach felt hard in a way that appeared to be a pregnancy. The girl then told her mom that Hickman had raped her earlier that year.

The girl said that Hickman, who was a family friend, was walking her home from a store and suggested they take a shortcut. When they got to a bushy area, Hickman then raped her, the girl said. She also said Hickman said he would kill her if she told anybody about the rape.

In December 2016, the young girl gave birth. DNA testing confirmed Hickman was the father.

Hickman will be sentenced on May 12. He remains in police custody and has another rape case pending involving a 13-year-old victim who was the daughter of his girlfriend.

