Advertisement

March 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Dominic Eastman

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University presents the rotary club of Sioux City Student of the Month Dominic Eastman from East High School.

Dominic is active in the student council, the environmental club, the National Honor Society and is co-founder of March for our Lives Sioux City. He’s also a liaison for East High to the Sioux City Community School Board and was a Unity in the Community panelist.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
After 64 years of running Schorg's Service & Repair in Remsen, Iowa, Dennis Schorg is finally...
End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring

Latest News

September 2021 Rotary Club Student of the Month: Will Lohr
September 2021 Rotary Club Student of the Month: Will Lohr
December 2021′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Jacob Wiest
December 2021′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Jakob Wiest
December 2021′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Jacob Wiest
December 2021′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Jacob Wiest
Alexis Bader
November 2021 Rotary Club Student of the Month: Alexis Bader