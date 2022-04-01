March 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Dominic Eastman

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Morningside University presents the rotary club of Sioux City Student of the Month Dominic Eastman from East High School.

Dominic is active in the student council, the environmental club, the National Honor Society and is co-founder of March for our Lives Sioux City. He’s also a liaison for East High to the Sioux City Community School Board and was a Unity in the Community panelist.

