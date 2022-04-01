Advertisement

Nebraska sets special election for Fortenberry’s seat

Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaks to the media after being found guilty in a Los Angeles...
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry speaks to the media after being found guilty in a Los Angeles federal court last week.
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Hours after Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry’s resignation went into effect, the state has set a date for the special election to select someone to serve out the remaining months of his term.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts on Friday set the special election for Fortenberry’s seat, serving 710,000 Nebraskans, for Tuesday, June 28.

Nebraska’s First Congressional District is comprised of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward, and Stanton counties, and parts of Sarpy and Polk counties.

The Congressman announced his resignation over the weekend, two days after he was convicted of lying to the FBI. The resignation went into effect Thursday night as Congress adjourned for the day.

Special election ballots will have only two names on them. Nebraska’s Democratic and Republican parties will gather with their executive boards in the coming weeks to select a single candidate for their respective party.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots in person 30 days ahead of the special election date; early ballots will be sent 15 days ahead of the vote to those who request them.

The special election will be the second of three votes cast for Nebraska’s next 1st District Congressional seat this year. The first will be in the May 10 primary — because of the timing, Fortenberry’s name will still appear on that ballot — then the special election on June 28, and finally the November 8 general election to decide who fills the seat for the next term in January.

June 28 is also the date Fortenberry will be sentenced in California. Fortenberry faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. He could also face no jail time at all.

