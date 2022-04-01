Ottumwa man who inspired character ‘Radar’ from M*A*S*H passes away

ELDON, Iowa (KCRG) - On March 29th, the man who was the inspiration for the beloved M*A*S*H character Radar O’Reilly has died.

Donald Shaffer served as the company clerk at the army evac hospital that Dr. Richard Hornberger was assigned to. Hornberger wrote the best-selling book M*A*S*H under the pseudonym Richard Hooker, which was then adapted into a tv series and movie.

A funeral with military honors will be held for Shaffer on April 6th at 2:00 pm at Eldon Christian Church.

Shaffer was 92-years-old.

