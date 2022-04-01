Advertisement

Shower possibilities exist this evening and again on Sunday

By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The day started with plenty of sunshine but then some clouds started to move into Siouxland during the afternoon.

From those clouds, we may see a few light rain showers move through the area from Friday evening into early Friday night and a few light snow showers may try to mix in as well before we start to clear out a bit late in the night with lows in the low 30s.

After some morning clouds on Saturday, we’ll quickly clear out our skies and see highs in the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon.

Clouds will start moving right back into the area on Saturday night and toward Sunday morning a few light rain and snow showers could again be possible with lows in the low 30s.

Sunday could give us a few more rain showers as well with the best chances being earlier in the day and with more of them in northern and eastern Siouxland with highs near 60.

Monday is looking like a drier day with highs in the upper 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Then we could be looking at another system bringing us more rain chances for the middle of next week.

I’ll be taking a closer look at your forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

