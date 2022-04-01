Sioux City Bandits visit St. Paul’s Lutheran Schools as part of its #BanditsCare initiative

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran Schools were in for a special treat Friday morning when two players from the Sioux City Bandits visited for a special event.

Bandits players Dajon Emory and Daniel Small met with the students to talk about their journey to becoming professional arena football players in Sioux City. Emory and Small also teamed up to read the book “Love Monster” to the students.

To wrap up their time with the students, the Bandits players broke a little bit of a sweat while leading the students through some exercises like jumping jacks and sit-ups, to get their blood pumping for the rest of the day.

The players say they enjoy having the opportunity to get out into the community and meet the younger future Bandits. It’s a way to give back to the community that supports the team throughout the season.

“Absolutely, it was great. You know it was something I used to do in college, as well as high school. I think it’s always important to give back especially when kids are that young of an age. They’re so impressionable so it’s always important to put good role models in their faces and in their eyes,” said Daniel Small, Bandits Offensive Lineman. “Someone, they can look up to, and that’s why it’s important that we wear this Bandit gear the right way and even when people aren’t watching or are watching we’re doing the same thing we’re supposed to do.”

The visit is part of the Sioux City Bandits #BanditsCare initiative, which is dedicated to giving back to the local Siouxland community.

The Bandits also have a big home game coming up tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. where they will take on the Billings Outlaws.

