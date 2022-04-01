Advertisement

Sioux City Bandits visit St. Paul’s Lutheran Schools as part of its #BanditsCare initiative

Bandits players Dajon Emory and Daniel Small visit students at St. Paul's Lutheran Schools
Bandits players Dajon Emory and Daniel Small visit students at St. Paul's Lutheran Schools(Sioux City Bandits)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran Schools were in for a special treat Friday morning when two players from the Sioux City Bandits visited for a special event.

Bandits players Dajon Emory and Daniel Small met with the students to talk about their journey to becoming professional arena football players in Sioux City. Emory and Small also teamed up to read the book “Love Monster” to the students.

To wrap up their time with the students, the Bandits players broke a little bit of a sweat while leading the students through some exercises like jumping jacks and sit-ups, to get their blood pumping for the rest of the day.

The players say they enjoy having the opportunity to get out into the community and meet the younger future Bandits. It’s a way to give back to the community that supports the team throughout the season.

“Absolutely, it was great. You know it was something I used to do in college, as well as high school. I think it’s always important to give back especially when kids are that young of an age. They’re so impressionable so it’s always important to put good role models in their faces and in their eyes,” said Daniel Small, Bandits Offensive Lineman. “Someone, they can look up to, and that’s why it’s important that we wear this Bandit gear the right way and even when people aren’t watching or are watching we’re doing the same thing we’re supposed to do.”

The visit is part of the Sioux City Bandits #BanditsCare initiative, which is dedicated to giving back to the local Siouxland community.

The Bandits also have a big home game coming up tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. where they will take on the Billings Outlaws.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
The parents of two special needs children are speaking out after they say their kids were left...
Two kids with special needs left outside of Iowa school unsupervised
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
After 64 years of running Schorg's Service & Repair in Remsen, Iowa, Dennis Schorg is finally...
End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring

Latest News

After previously repaving the road up to Hamilton Blvd, the city of Sioux City will now focus...
Construction to begin for Stone Park Blvd on April 4
Without action from Congress to authorize the USDA to continue extending waivers, they are set...
Waiver allowing for free lunch at public schools will be ending this summer
Bird flu confirmed in Cherokee and Osceola Counties
March 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Dominic Eastman
March 2022′s Rotary Club Student of the Month: Dominic Eastman