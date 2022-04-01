Advertisement

Waiver allowing for free lunch at public schools will be ending this summer

Without action from Congress to authorize the USDA to continue extending waivers, they are set to expire at the end of June.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This June 30th, the United States Department of Agriculture waiver, which has drastically altered the way school meals are provided across the nation, is set to expire. The waiver, which went into effect in March of 2020, currently allows schools to serve breakfast and lunch to all students free of charge.

Without action from Congress to authorize the USDA to continue extending waivers, they are set to expire at the end of June. This would mark the end of a more than a two-year period, during which meals were provided to all students across the country.

Sioux City Community School District Food Service Supervisor, Rich Luze, says the rising costs of inflation could end up with school lunch prices more expensive than before the pandemic.

“It has become a real challenge, the supply chain is still struggling and continues to have issues. Every day, even just yesterday, we got notification from some major manufacturers that they are discontinuing products because they don’t have enough raw material or more importantly they don’t have enough staff,” said Luze.

With the waiver ending in June, Luze encourages parents to fill out applications for free and reduced lunch early. The final deadline for the 2022-2023 school year is at the beginning of October.

CIick here for a direct link to the Iowa Eligibility Meal Application for the Sioux City Community School District.

Before the pandemic, Luze said there was approximately 60% to 65% of students qualified for free or reduced lunch in the district.

At SCCSD elementary schools lunch costs $2.95 per student, middle schools charge $3.30 per student, and high schools in the district charge $3.40.

Prepandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits returned on April 1 as well, so food banks across the state of Iowa are preparing for an increase in visitors. You can find the complete story here.

