Western Christian sweeps West Sioux to open season, Sioux City West falls to Spirit Lake in thriller
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack boys and girls soccer teams took down West Sioux to open their season. The Wolfpack boys defeated the Falcons, 6-1. While the girls picked up a 4-1 victory themselves.
In Sioux City the West High Wolverines took on the Spirit Lake Indians in a match that would give most folks a heart attack, the Indians would pick up the win 4-3.
