Western Christian sweeps West Sioux to open season, Sioux City West falls to Spirit Lake in thriller

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Western Christian Wolfpack boys and girls soccer teams took down West Sioux to open their season. The Wolfpack boys defeated the Falcons, 6-1. While the girls picked up a 4-1 victory themselves.

In Sioux City the West High Wolverines took on the Spirit Lake Indians in a match that would give most folks a heart attack, the Indians would pick up the win 4-3.

