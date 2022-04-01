WinnaVegas Casino Resort celebrates 30 years

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A gas station used to be the WinnaVegas casino. Except back then, it was just a high-stakes bingo parlor inside of a double-wide trailer.

A lot has changed in 30 years.

“And so back then, in 1992, when we first started, they were starting the renovations on this property here. And so we got to see that coming to fruition at that time,” said Brian Chamberlin, the vice-chairman of the Winnebago Tribal Council.

The WinnaVegas casino celebrated 30 years in business Friday afternoon.... complete with traditional tribal songs.

The casino is owned by the Winnebago Tribe. The tribe was looking for an economic boom from the casino and its investment has paid off.

“And that payroll actually goes right back into the community through products, goods and services. In addition to that, we actually spent $270 million the last 30 years on local products and services. So it helps other businesses prosper in the region,” said Michael Michaud, the interim general manager.

So what’s next for the casino? Officials say hopefully another expansion. The casino has a massive economic impact on the area.

The tribe uses its profits to help members of the tribe. And Sloan, the nearest city, has a population of just over 1,000 people.

The casino has paid out a whopping 300 million dollars in wages over 30 years----and that packs a punch

“Where would you like to see WinnaVegas in 30 years? And I said, ‘physically expanded to take on the full resort experience that it can be’,” said Chamberlin.

The casino’s profits are reinvested into the tribe and improving economic conditions in Winnebago. When the casino expanded into a hotel, it brought the casino’s total employees to 400.

