Advertisement

Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school

Peyton Paddock, 24.
Peyton Paddock, 24.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A public school teacher was arrested at the school on Thursday after allegedly exhibiting concerning behavior, officials said.

According to television station KCCI, Peyton Paddock, 24, was charged with public intoxication and operating while intoxicated.

Filings in Greene County District Court said that the principal at Greene County High School said they were concerned with Paddock’s behavior, leading to the principal to call law enforcement.

A breath test administered to Paddock showed a blood alcohol content that was over three times the legal limit. He told police that he drank the night before.

Paddock is a special education instructor at the school, according to its website.

Read the original story on KCCI's website

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“This is the first time I’ve seen a bill come out of the chamber since I’ve been in business,”...
Bottle bill passed out of senate could mean sweeping changes to 45-year-old law
After 64 years of running Schorg's Service & Repair in Remsen, Iowa, Dennis Schorg is finally...
End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
The crew of the USS Sioux City visited Sioux City in September 2021 and met with city officials.
Sioux City city council member ‘in disbelief’ over U.S.S Sioux City news
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards

Latest News

West Des Moines police say the death of a 23-year-old woman who fell from balcony was "not an...
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony
House Fire from Pierce Nebraska April 1, 2022
House Fire from Pierce Nebraska April 1, 2022
By the time Firefighters arrived, the second floor was engulfed in flames
Family loses home in Pierce County, NE fire Friday
Mercy One honors organ donors and recipients