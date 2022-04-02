Family loses home in Pierce County, NE fire Friday

PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - Firefighters respond to a house fire Friday night in Pierce County, Nebraska.

Pierce Fire and Rescue reports to a single family house fire at 8 p.m. Friday evening. They say when they arrived, the second floor was engulfed in flames.

Pierce Fire says the occupants were able to escape themselves safely. They determine that the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Pierce Fire and Rescue were assisted by the fire departments from Plainview, Osmond, and Hadar.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.