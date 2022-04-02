Advertisement

Family loses home in Pierce County, NE fire Friday

By the time Firefighters arrived, the second floor was engulfed in flames
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIERCE, Neb. (KTIV) - Firefighters respond to a house fire Friday night in Pierce County, Nebraska.

Pierce Fire and Rescue reports to a single family house fire at 8 p.m. Friday evening. They say when they arrived, the second floor was engulfed in flames.

Pierce Fire says the occupants were able to escape themselves safely. They determine that the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Pierce Fire and Rescue were assisted by the fire departments from Plainview, Osmond, and Hadar.

