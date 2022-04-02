Hinton hosts Lady Blackhawk Invitational

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With the spring season in full swing, the track and field scene is alive and well with Hinton hosting their Lady Blackhawk Invitational where10 Siouxland teams competed for glory.

Starting with the high jump, Cherokee’s Nahia Ellis clears the 4′4′' bar with ease. She would finish the event in third

Over in the throwers circle, KP-WCs Allie Schweitzberger had a first round toss of 88 feet, landing herself comfortably in third place.

Moving over to the sand pits in long jump, South O’Brien’s Karlee Warnke took to the air and jumped 14 1/2 feet into the pit -to gether the silver for the day

Finally looking at our winners in the 800 meter spring medley, Kingsley Pierson-Woodbury Central crossed the line ahead of Remsen St. Mary’s and Cherokee with a top time of 1:53.

