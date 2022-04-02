Mercy One honors organ donors and recipients

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mercy One Siouxland Medical Center took time today to honor those whose lives have been changed by an organ donation.

The hospital held its 8th annual Donate Life Flag-Raising Ceremony this afternoon.

The event is held to recognize those who have donated or received the gift of life, as well as show attendees the importance of registering as an organ donor.

“Life is so important,” said John Jorgensen, Donation Services Coordinator for the Iowa Donor Network. “Life is so precious, and by marking yes we can ensure that when our life is done, somebody else can be helped out.”

Those in attendance listened to the stories of people who were affected by a donation, and they watched the Donate Life flag as it was lifted outside the hospital’s professional office building.

One speaker at today’s ceremony was given the gift of sight, after losing his vision. He says it’s allowed him to fully enjoy all the moments in his life.

“I’m an avid hunter and fisherman and I wasn’t able to do that,” said Bruce Blatchford, a eye donation recipient. “And spend time with my family. It’s so important to me. And I’ve got three grandkids now that I just adore. And I have the opportunity to share the time with them right now that I would’ve not, probably. You know, I could’ve had time to share with them but I wouldn’t have had the joy that I do now with them.”

Anyone interested in becoming a donor can sign up at IowaDonorNetwork.org.

