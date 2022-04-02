Advertisement

Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side

A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A hiker who went missing more than two weeks ago was found dead in Griffith Park with his dog by his side, authorities said.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was reported missing on March 16. His body was found Thursday night in a remote area of the sprawling urban park. His dog, King, was alive but emaciated.

He apparently hadn’t left Hernandez’s side for two weeks, a relative told KNBC-TV. The family was there when the body was found, said Sgt. Ruben Arellano, a watch commander at the station in charge of Griffith Park.

Hernandez was last seen near the park merry-go-round’s hiking trails, according to a missing person flier posted by his family.

There was no immediate word on the cause of his death. There is no reason to believe foul play was involved, Arellano said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“This is the first time I’ve seen a bill come out of the chamber since I’ve been in business,”...
Bottle bill passed out of senate could mean sweeping changes to 45-year-old law
After 64 years of running Schorg's Service & Repair in Remsen, Iowa, Dennis Schorg is finally...
End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
The crew of the USS Sioux City visited Sioux City in September 2021 and met with city officials.
Sioux City city council member ‘in disbelief’ over U.S.S Sioux City news
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards

Latest News

America's economic recovery is a rosier picture by the month. However, it doesn't feel so rosy...
U.S. business owners fight through rising costs
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida
The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. (Source: WESH, WHAM, BOP)
Mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a warning of mines being left behind early...
Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv amid fear of traps
Select ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers are being recalled.
FDA: Recall alert for ‘The Mandalorian,’ Mickey Mouse hand sanitizers