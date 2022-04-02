Advertisement

Mix of sunshine and a few showers over the weekend

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight lows staying seasonal in the mid 30s. The wind looks to settle down as well from the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.(KTIV)
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We cleared the skies and welcomed warmer temperatures back to Siouxland to start the weekend. Highs today have soared into the 50s across the region with clouds dotting the skies overhead. The winds have picked up this afternoon between 10 and 20 miles per hour.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected with overnight lows staying seasonal in the mid 30s. The wind looks to settle down as well from the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow we will see a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day with a slight chance of rain early on in the day and another chance of rain later into the evening hours. Highs will be slightly warmer than today into the 60s for many of us. The winds will also pick back up by tomorrow afternoon from the southeast between 15 and 25 miles per hour.

Monday is looking dry and warm, but we are tracking a system that is expected to bring more rain and snow showers to the area by the middle of next week. Tune in tonight to News 4 at 6 and 10 for all the latest weather details and a complete look at our 10-day forecast.

