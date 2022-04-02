Advertisement

Monarchs earn first win of the season over Creston, LeMars downs West Sioux

Monarchs Slay Panthers
Monarchs Slay Panthers(KTIV)
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After giving up some chances in the early stages of the game, Denison-Schleswig put a quick stop to that as they took down Creston 5-1 to secure their first win of the season. The Monarchs are back in action on Monday, April 4th when they host Lewis Central at 6:30 p.m.

LeMars girls soccer hosted West Sioux on Friday, where they came out on top 4-0 for their first win of the season as well. Bulldogs travel down to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Monday also at 6:30 p.m.

