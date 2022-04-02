Advertisement

Muskies pull off comeback defeat Lincoln 7-4

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After falling into a 4-1 deficit near the middle of the first period, the Sioux City Musketeers pulled together and put in two goals to enter the second period just trailing by one.

Less than 5 minutes into the second the equalizing goal was scored. After not scoring another goal for the rest of the second period, the Muskies lit up the red light 3 times in the third to take a 7-4 victory.

