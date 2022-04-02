Advertisement

North High School drama club presents “Don’t Text And Drive” community outreach message

The North High School drama club urges the community to sign the "Don't Text and Drive" pledge as part of their community outreach(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at North High School are happy to be back on stage performing their latest production, “Footloose: The Musical,” but the performance has an even deeper meaning and outreach message to the audience.

Students and audience members are asked to take the pledge of “Don’t Text and Drive” as part of the North High School drama club’s annual spring musical community outreach.

People were encouraged to sign the pledge and buy a silicon thumb ring that has the words “Don’t text and drive” on it, to serve as a reminder when people are in their cars.

Community outreach is a category that is part of the Iowa high school musical theatre awards every year.

It challenges theatre programs to reach out to the community in a way that blends in with the show.

“And we looked at the storyline for Footloose, the reason the town has been dancing is because there was an accident years ago with teenagers who had been partying. And we got to looking at that aspect of the story, and decided to bring that to today and make it about texting and driving,” said Tim Hess, North High School Drama Director.

The North High School drama club hopes to reach people of all ages with this outreach, not just teens.

The students will have their final performances of Footloose on Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. when you can also sign the “Don’t Text and Drive” pledge.

Tickets are available at the door or can be purchased in advance on their website.

