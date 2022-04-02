SDSU defeats Seton Hall to claim WNIT Championship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University Women’s Basketball Team beat Seton Hall in commanding fashion to claim the WNIT Championship.

The Jackrabbits downed Pirates by a final score of 82-50 in front of a sell-out crowd at Frost Arena Saturday.

Five players scored in double figures for the SDSU women, who pulled ahead to a 25-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Kallie Theisen led all scorers with 16.

The victory marks SDSU’s first WNIT championship.

Great way to end a winter sports season. Again. pic.twitter.com/c5OWvlto0o — Dakota News Now Sports (@dakotasportsnow) April 2, 2022

