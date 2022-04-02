Advertisement

Siouxland Garden Show brings in lessons of gardening

Gardening experts give lessons to young, beginning gardeners
By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The Siouxland Garden Show is happening, bringing all things plants and gardening to Siouxland.

The event started Friday and continued through Saturday at the Marriott Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

Guest speakers have been addressing topics such as planting and growing ideas, soil nutrients, and tree planting care. Several vendors also are offering a variety of plants and gardening tools.

Master gardeners have been on hand to answer questions. Whether you’re a beginner when it comes to gardening, or an expert, the garden show likely will have something to offer.

“Obviously it’s for gardeners primarily, we have the educational topics, and our top level gardeners really can learn a lot. But it’s also for the beginners or the people who have never garden but maybe want to get into it, we have, we have some speakers that can really get them started with some basic lessons,” said Kevin Pottebaum, Communications Coordinator, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Woodbury County.

The master gardeners also presented a square foot gardening display to show people what grows well side by side, and how to make the most of gardening space.

