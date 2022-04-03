Advertisement

Suspect faces grand theft charge following alleged theft from Dakota Dunes Country Club

Suspect Jeremy Ruby of Kingsley, IA is alleged to have taken between $5 - $100K worth of property from the country club(MGN Image)
By Nathan Bauman
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - A suspect faces a grand theft charge after prosecutors say he stole up to $100,000 of property from a local country club.

The Union County State’s Attorney says 41-year-old Jeremy Ruby of Kingsley, Iowa is charged with “grand theft aggregated”.

An copy of the indictment says, between February 13th, 2020, and April 29th, 2021, Ruby allegedly took property from the Dakota Dunes Country Club valued between $5,000 and $100,000.

The indictment doesn’t specify what Ruby allegedly took.

