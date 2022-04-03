Knights of Columbus Council 743 holds breakfast for Ukraine

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With conflict continuing between Russia and Ukraine, the Knights of Columbus are doing their part to provide support for the Ukrainian people.

Sunday morning, Siouxlanders sat down to a hearty breakfast while helping support humanitarian aid at Knights of Columbus Council 743′s breakfast for Ukraine at Cathedral of the Epiphany.

“You see it all in the news and you can’t help but think about the people of Ukraine and what they’re going through,” said Noel D’Cruz, treasurer for Knights of Columbus Council 743 in Sioux City. “With three to four million refugees going into Poland, we thought that the proceeds from this breakfast, it was only befitting to donate it to the Ukraine Solidarity Fund.”

That fund has raised over nine million dollars from donors across the US. Members of branch 743 believe efforts like this are a key component of the Knights’ beliefs.

“It’s part of our Catholic faith to help out people around the world, and this is a major situation,” said Gregg Hochderffer, Grand Knight of K of C Council 743.

Guests at the breakfast were able to get a free plate of food and had the choice to make a donation to the Ukraine Solidarity Fund. Even with smaller events like this, the Knights know that every little bit helps.

“There’s millions of people who’s lives have been turned upside down, and we’re just gonna try to do a litte bit of what we can to help,” said Hochderffer.

D’Cruz had a message for those who may want to help.

“Beyond being Christian and Catholic, any human being should be moved and motivated to do something, and this is a little bit that we can do to help the situation,” said D’Cruz.

While there may not be signs of Russia ending their invasion, efforts like those put on by the Knights help give Ukranians an important message: they’re not alone.

Anyone interested in contributing to the Ukraine Solidarity Fund can do so through the Knights of Columbus’ webpage.

