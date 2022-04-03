Advertisement

A mild end to the weekend with more warmth to start the work week

Tonight, we will keep partly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 30s....
By Hailey Barrus
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have warmed up nicely this afternoon here in Siouxland. Highs have soared into the upper 50s and 60s for many of us under partly cloudy skies. The wind has howled all afternoon, however. Coming in from the west we are seeing wind speeds between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts exceeding 35 miles per hour in some areas of the region.

Tonight, we will keep partly cloudy skies overhead with overnight lows dipping into the 30s. The wind will shift to the northwest and will stay quite strong overnight between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Monday, sunshine will return, and it is setting up to be another pleasant spring day. Highs are expected to fall in the upper 50s and the wind will settle down by tomorrow afternoon as well.

Rain chances return Tuesday however and stick with us throughout the middle of the week.

Find out more in my complete forecast tonight on News 4 at 5 and 10.

