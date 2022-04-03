Muskies dominate rival Sioux Falls, claim ninth-straight victory

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Muskies capped off their big weekend with a 8-1 win over I-29 rival Sioux Falls on Sunday at the Tyson Events Center. Charlie Schoen and Dylan James each scored two goals in the win, James ends his weekend with seven goals scored in three games. Muskies now sit just seven points back from first place in the USHL Western Conference with just seven games left in the regular season. Their next three games being played on the road against first-place Tri-City.

Muskies take on Storm on Monday, April 8th in Kearney at 7:05 p.m.

