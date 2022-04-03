Muskies extend their second place in standings with road win over Lincoln

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a barn-burner on Friday night ended with a 7-4 victory, the Muskies pulled out all the stops and took down the Stars for the second consecutive night on their home ice 5-1. Muskies now stand alone in second place in the standings ahead Lincoln by eight points with just a couple weeks left in the regular season.

Sioux City is back at on Sunday where they host rival Sioux Falls at the Tyson Events Center at 3:05 p.m.

