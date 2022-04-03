Mustangs baseball splits with Lancers, Briar Cliff softball sweeps Doane

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fourth-place Morningside had a tough day on Saturday as they hosted third-place Mount Marty at Lewis and Clark Park. The two teams traded even blows the whole day, ending in a 4-2, 2-5 split. Jacob O’Dell went 4-4 on the day, driving in one run and scoring two.

Both teams are back at it on Sunday where they will play another double-header in Yankton, SD. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

First place Briar Cliff softball was in action as well on Saturday as they hosted Doane, where the Chargers swept the Tigers 3-1, 6-4 in the outing. Kylee Lukes went 3-6 on the day, scoring three times and driving in a run in the victories.

BCU is back on the road on Monday when they head to Dordt for a double-header, game one is set to start at 4:00 p.m.

Here are some other college scores from around Siouxland and beyond:

Softball:

Morningside 9 - Dakota Wesleyan 4 F

Doane 1 - Briar Cliff 3 F

Wayne State 0 - Concordia - St. Paul 3 F

Doane 4 - Briar Cliff 6 F

Midland 0 - Dordt 2 F

Concordia 3 - Northwestern 1 F

Buena Vista 6 - Dubuque 0 F/6

Morningside 13 - Dakota Wesleyan 5 F

Wayne State 1 - Concordia - St. Paul 4 F

Midland 5 - Dordt 0 F

Concordia 4 - Northwestern 6 F

Buena Vista 3 - Dubuque 5 F/8

Baseball:

Mount Marty 5 - Morningside 2 F

Loras College 4 - Buena Vista 7 F

Dakota Wesleyan 0 - Dordt 1 F

Wayne State 6 - Bemidji State 11 F

Doane 6 - Northwestern 3 F/14

Loras College 14 - Buena Vista 9 F

Doane 0 - Northwestern 3 F

Mount Marty 2 - Morningside 4 F

Dakota Wesleyen 0 - Dordt 4 F

Wayne State 11 - Bemidji State 0 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.