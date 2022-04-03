Advertisement

Mustangs baseball splits with Lancers, Briar Cliff softball sweeps Doane

By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Fourth-place Morningside had a tough day on Saturday as they hosted third-place Mount Marty at Lewis and Clark Park. The two teams traded even blows the whole day, ending in a 4-2, 2-5 split. Jacob O’Dell went 4-4 on the day, driving in one run and scoring two.

Both teams are back at it on Sunday where they will play another double-header in Yankton, SD. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

First place Briar Cliff softball was in action as well on Saturday as they hosted Doane, where the Chargers swept the Tigers 3-1, 6-4 in the outing. Kylee Lukes went 3-6 on the day, scoring three times and driving in a run in the victories.

BCU is back on the road on Monday when they head to Dordt for a double-header, game one is set to start at 4:00 p.m.

Here are some other college scores from around Siouxland and beyond:

Softball:

Morningside 9 - Dakota Wesleyan 4 F

Doane 1 - Briar Cliff 3 F

Wayne State 0 - Concordia - St. Paul 3 F

Doane 4 - Briar Cliff 6 F

Midland 0 - Dordt 2 F

Concordia 3 - Northwestern 1 F

Buena Vista 6 - Dubuque 0 F/6

Morningside 13 - Dakota Wesleyan 5 F

Wayne State 1 - Concordia - St. Paul 4 F

Midland 5 - Dordt 0 F

Concordia 4 - Northwestern 6 F

Buena Vista 3 - Dubuque 5 F/8

Baseball:

Mount Marty 5 - Morningside 2 F

Loras College 4 - Buena Vista 7 F

Dakota Wesleyan 0 - Dordt 1 F

Wayne State 6 - Bemidji State 11 F

Doane 6 - Northwestern 3 F/14

Loras College 14 - Buena Vista 9 F

Doane 0 - Northwestern 3 F

Mount Marty 2 - Morningside 4 F

Dakota Wesleyen 0 - Dordt 4 F

Wayne State 11 - Bemidji State 0 F

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“This is the first time I’ve seen a bill come out of the chamber since I’ve been in business,”...
Bottle bill passed out of senate could mean sweeping changes to 45-year-old law
Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
After 64 years of running Schorg's Service & Repair in Remsen, Iowa, Dennis Schorg is finally...
End of an era: the man who’s kept Remsen’s service station running for 64 years is retiring
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter
The crew of the USS Sioux City visited Sioux City in September 2021 and met with city officials.
Sioux City city council member ‘in disbelief’ over U.S.S Sioux City news

Latest News

The SDSU Jackrabbits defeated Seton Hall to claim the WNIT championship on April 2.
South Dakota State claims first WNIT title over Seton Hall
The SDSU Jackrabbits defeated Seton Hall to claim the WNIT championship on April 2.
SDSU defeats Seton Hall to claim WNIT Championship
Sioux City celebrates a goal in their 7-4 victory over Lincoln.
Muskies pull off comeback defeat Lincoln 7-4
Northwestern's Noa Vogel just beats the tag at home plate in the Red Raiders 4-2 victory in...
Northwestern Briar Cliff split doubleheader