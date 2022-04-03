A Pierce Nebraska woman who recently lost her husband and battled cancer lost her home to a fire

PIERCE, NE (KTIV) - Fire fighters with Pierce Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire in Pierce County, Nebraska at approximately 8 p.m. Friday night.

Upon arrival firefighters saw the house’s second floor was completely engulfed in flames.

Pierce Fire and Rescue said the occupants were able to escape safely, and they determine that the fire was caused by an unattended candle.

Plainview, Osmond, and Hadar fire departments assisted in putting the fire out.

The woman who owned the home recently lost her husband in 2020, and then battled cancer throughout 2021. A family member has set up a GoFundMe which is linked here.

