Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City police responded to a shots fired call at Jackson Street Saturday.

The Sioux City Police Department report that they got a call for shots fired on the 1800 block of Jackson Street.

They report that they found a Honda Odyssey with a shot out passenger window and bullet holes in the hood. Police say they even noticed bullet holes at a nearby garage on the street.

The SCPD met with witnesses, saying that it was a man with a black and gray rifle-like weapon. The police found a suspect with matching details along with evidence of a domestic assault.

Police arrested 34-year-old Capri Rogers of Sioux City and charged him with 1st class kidnapping, felon in possession of a firearm, reckless use of a firearm, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and felony domestic assault.

Currently, the SCPD are still investigating the case and have no more information at this time.

