Advertisement

Ravnsborg impeachment probe to cost taxpayers at least $87K

Ravnsborg Impeachment investigation racks up bills with attorney fees
Ravnsborg Impeachment investigation racks up bills with attorney fees(Dakota News Now)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The leader of the South Dakota House says impeachment proceedings into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will cost state taxpayers at least $87,000.

Republican South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch tells the Argus Leader that the House Select Committee on Investigation racked up the bills on attorney fees while it looked into the events surrounding a fatal crash with a pedestrian in 2020. The committee this week issued a formal recommendation that the 45-year-old Ravnsborg should not face impeachment.

Before its decision, a special counsel directed the nine representatives through 10 separate meetings and hundreds of documents, videos, recordings and other materials. Rapid City attorney Sara Frankenstein says she personally logged 208 hours working on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
House Fire from Pierce Nebraska April 1, 2022
A Pierce Nebraska woman who recently lost her husband and battled cancer lost her home to a fire
Capri Rogers, 34
Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday
West Des Moines police say the death of a 23-year-old woman who fell from balcony was "not an...
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony
By the time Firefighters arrived, the second floor was engulfed in flames
Family loses home in Pierce County, NE fire Friday

Latest News

Iowa bill to loosen regulations on fireworks sent to Gov. Reynolds
Siouxland Autism Support Group celebrates World Autism Day
Capri Rogers, 34
Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday
KTIV Bandits Stars 4-2-22
KTIV Bandits Stars 4-2-22