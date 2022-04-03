Ravnsborg impeachment probe to cost taxpayers at least $87K

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The leader of the South Dakota House says impeachment proceedings into Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will cost state taxpayers at least $87,000.

Republican South Dakota House Speaker Spencer Gosch tells the Argus Leader that the House Select Committee on Investigation racked up the bills on attorney fees while it looked into the events surrounding a fatal crash with a pedestrian in 2020. The committee this week issued a formal recommendation that the 45-year-old Ravnsborg should not face impeachment.

Before its decision, a special counsel directed the nine representatives through 10 separate meetings and hundreds of documents, videos, recordings and other materials. Rapid City attorney Sara Frankenstein says she personally logged 208 hours working on the investigation.

