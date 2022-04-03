Advertisement

Sioux City Bandits remain undefeated after 57-44 win over the Billings Outlaws

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Bandits extend their undefeated record to 3-0 after taking down the Billings Outlaws 57-44 at the Tyson Events Center on Saturday night.

Bandits head coach Erv Strohbeen described this game as a “must win” game to sit at 3-0 before the Bandits hit the road for two games.

The Bandits put up points early in the first quarter when quarterback Lorenzo Brown Jr. tossed the lateral to Fred Bruno who ran it in six yards for a Bandits touchdown. Bandits lead 7-0.

The Outlaws came knocking back on fourth down. Outlaws quarterback Charles McCullum took the step back and launched a dart of a pass to Jerron McGaw for an 18 yard touchdown to tie it up at 7.

In the second quarter, Brown Jr. went up top to find Brandon Sheperd who leaped into the air to catch the 15 yard touchdown. Bandits lead 13-7.

Just before halftime, Brown Jr. found Sheperd again who took off and made a diving leap into the endzone for the touchdown. Bandits had the 26-20 lead at halftime.

The Bandits would keep the momentum going throughout the second half to walk away with the win to stay undefeated with a final score of 57-44.

The Bandits now hit the road to face the Rapid City Marshals and Salina Liberty. They will return home to the Tyson Events Center on April 30 to take on the Omaha Beef.

