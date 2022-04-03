Siouxland Autism Support Group celebrates World Autism Day

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - April 2nd is World Autism Day! To celebrate, the Siouxland Autism Support Group held a gathering at Sertoma Park on Saturday to give people with autism and their families a chance to meet and share their experiences.

“You can spend time with some of your family members and some of your friends and meet more friends,” said Lauren, a second grader in the group.

“Yeah, pretty much, yeah,” added Adalyn, a third grader in the group.

Attendees were able to get refreshments and play games like cornhole and giant Jenga.

While it can be difficult for children with autism to make friends in a typical school setting, events like this give them an opportunity to meet others like them without worrying about being accepted.

“Friends are the people who get you,” said Brian Johnson, a member of the group and autism spokesperson. “Not just necessarily same age or same grade, which I was really struggling to connect with my peers at school, but when you have people who already have something in common, it’s a lot easier.”

Although these events are for the kids, they also give the parents of children with autism the opportunity to connect and share their experiences.

“We can share some stories, some experiences from school, from outside the community, so it’s just really helpful being able to have this opportunity to meet other parents,” said Lindy Dohman, a parent in the Autism Support Group.

Along with being a great time, these gatherings help show children with autism they’re accepted and valued.

“Kids that have autism or adults that have autism are just like anybody else,” said Stephanie Robinson, a parent in the Autism Support Group.

“We’re all individuals,” said Johnson. “If you’ve met one you haven’t met them all. If you’ve met one person with autism, that’s just it. You’ve met one person.”

No matter what an individual may be dealing with, events like these show that we’re all not so different after all.

