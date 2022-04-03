Advertisement

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Sunnybrook Community Church

Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Lydia Miller from Sunnybrook Community Church to talk about how special their Easter service will be this year
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxland Business Spotlight host Blake Meacham spoke with Lydia Miller from Sunnybrook Community Church to talk about how special their Easter service will be this year.

If you’d like to learn more about Sunnybrook Community Church you can call their number at (712)-276-5814 or visit their website at sunnybrookchurch.org

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peyton Paddock, 24.
Central Iowa teacher charged with public intoxication at school
Capri Rogers, 34
Police: Sioux City man charged with kidnapping after reported shooting on Saturday
Sara Zimmerman, 37
Victim in fatal crash was longtime Douglas County Correctional Officer
House Fire from Pierce Nebraska April 1, 2022
A Pierce Nebraska woman who recently lost her husband and battled cancer lost her home to a fire
West Des Moines police say the death of a 23-year-old woman who fell from balcony was "not an...
Iowa man charged in death of woman who fell from balcony

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Abu Bekr Shrine Circus
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Mid-Step Services
Siouxland Business Spotlight
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Jurassic Quest
Business Spotlight: Abu Bekr Shrine Circus