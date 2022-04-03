Advertisement

South Dakota State claims first WNIT title over Seton Hall

The SDSU Jackrabbits defeated Seton Hall to claim the WNIT championship on April 2.
The SDSU Jackrabbits defeated Seton Hall to claim the WNIT championship on April 2.
By Austin Tanner
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KTIV) - The South Dakota State University Women’s Basketball Team beat Seton Hall in commanding fashion to claim the WNIT Championship.

The Jackrabbits downed Pirates by a final score of 82-50 in front of a sell-out crowd at Frost Arena Saturday.

Five players scored in double figures for the SDSU women, who pulled ahead to a 25-7 lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Kallie Theisen led all scorers with 16.

The victory marks SDSU’s first WNIT championship

