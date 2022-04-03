Yotes softball falls in rubber match to South Dakota State

VERMILLION, S.D (KTIV) - After splitting their Saturday series with the Jackrabbits, USD just could not get the bats going on Sunday as they fall 4-1. SDSUs Grace Glanzer allowed five hits and had five strikeouts to lead the Jackrabbits to the win. South Dakota’s best chance came in the bottom of the sixth. Courtney Wilson led off with her second hit of the game and Rylee Nicholson drew the only walk Glanzer issued to put two on with no one out.

The Coyotes (18-16) went 3-3 during their first home stand of the season. They came against the two teams predicted to content for the title. USD hits the road for the first time in Summit play next week against newcomer St. Thomas in Minnesota. The Tommies (7-23) are also 3-3 through two weekends and will be playing their first Summit series at home.

